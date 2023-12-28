Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Snap 4-day Winning Streak

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks fell slightly Thursday, as investors locked in gains after a four-session winning run, while the yen's advance against the U.S. Dollar weighed on some exporters.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 141.62 points, or 0.42 percent, from Wednesday at 33,539.62.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 3.38 points, or 0.14 percent, lower at 2,362.02.

Tokyo stocks fell on profit-taking after the Nikkei rose for four consecutive trading days to about 70 points away from a 33-year high, while a stronger Yen against the U.S. dollar also drove selling, analysts said.

A stronger yen tends to hurt Japanese exporters when repatriating profits from overseas.

