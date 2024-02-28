Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Snap Winning Streak As Investors Take Profits

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Tokyo stocks snap winning streak as investors take profits

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday amid profit-taking sales as investors locked in gains after major indices hit record highs.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, went down by 31.49 points, or 0.08 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 39,208.03.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 3.51 points, or 0.13 percent, lower at 2,674.95.

Analysts here pointed out that the market lacked direction with no new trading cues in sight, while mixed performance was seen in the semiconductor sector.

Laser Tech and Screen fell, while Tokyo Electron and Advantest gained.

In the meantime, investors showed interest in stocks that had previously seen significant declines following recent earnings announcements, supporting the lower end of the market.

On the Prime Market, decliners were led by miscellaneous products, marine transportation and rubber product shares.

Issues that advanced outpaced those that declined by 906 to 698, while 47 ended the day unchanged.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts ..

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..

16 minutes ago
 Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related ..

Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism

59 minutes ago
 Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

2 hours ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

2 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

3 hours ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

15 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

16 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

15 hours ago

More Stories From World