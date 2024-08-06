Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Surge 7% After Record Fall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Tokyo stocks surge 7% after record fall

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Tokyo stocks bounced back in early trade Tuesday following a historic selloff on worries over the US economy and a stronger yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 7.39 percent, or 2,324.26 points, to 33,782.68, while the Topix jumped 7.28 percent, or 162.07 points, to 2,389.22.

On Monday, the Nikkei had closed down 12.40 percent, or 4,451.

28 points -- its largest points drop in history.

"The market is seen starting sharply higher, as it should perform a natural rebound after yesterday's plunge while dollar-yen moves towards the yen's depreciation," Monex said.

The brokerage said it expected nervous trade to continue with a focus on forex movements.

The Yen weakened sharply to 146.01 against the Dollar in early Asian trade, having surged on Monday to 141.73, a level not seen since early January.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo January Stocks Market Asia

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World