Tokyo Stocks Trade Higher Mid-morning
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday but rebounded in mid-morning trade as investors looked ahead to corporate earnings reports.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.07 percent, or 26.45 points, to 36,187.96, while the broader Topix index was up 0.62 percent, or 15.80 points, at 2,555.05.
The Dollar fetched 147.87 Yen in early Asian trade, down from 147.91 yen in New York and 148.41 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.
"A stronger yen will likely weigh on the market after modest gains in US shares," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.4 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq ended 0.1 percent higher.
"Bargain-hunting will likely continue with investors taking cues from corporate earnings reports," Matsui Securities said.
Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota gained for a second day, trading up 4.94 percent at 3,290 yen. Toyota shares had jumped 4.78 percent on Tuesday after the auto titan raised its annual net profit forecast to a record high.
Nintendo, which also upgraded its net profit forecast on Tuesday, was up 1.80 percent at 8,527 yen.
Lawson skyrocketed 15.67 percent and Mitsubishi Corp was up 10.73 percent at 2,807 yen, while KDDI was down 2.20 percent.
The three companies announced on Tuesday that KDDI will increase shares in Lawson to take it private, and will run the convenience store chain with Mitsubishi.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was down 4.04 percent at 10,320 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was down 2.10 percent at 28,030 yen.
