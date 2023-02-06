UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Studying Data On Chinese Balloon As Similar Objects Appeared Over Japan - Government

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 12:40 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Japan is analyzing information related to the appearance of a Chinese balloon over the United States, as similar objects appeared over Japan in 2020 and 2021, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Monday.

"On the situation around our country, including balloon flights, we are constantly in close cooperation with allies, primarily with the United States, and exchange information. We know that in June 2020 and September 2021, flying objects were seen in the sky over our country. However, the details of this, including the possibility of their connection with an object in the United States, are being analyzed," Isozaki said at a press conference.

In June 2020, balloons of unknown origin appeared over the city of Sendai, and in September 2021, over the city of Hachinohe.

These incidents were discussed in the media and social networks, but the government did not make any statements in this regard.

On Thursday, the Pentagon announced the detection of an alleged surveillance balloon from China over the US state of Montana. Beijing stressed that the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research, mainly meteorological studies, and expressed regret over its unintended entry into US airspace.

On Saturday, a US fighter aircraft shot down the balloon as it was allegedly used for surveillance. Later, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed protest over the actions of Washington.

