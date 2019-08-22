UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Summons S. Korean Ambassador Over Seoul's Decision To Scrap Intelligence Agreement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:14 PM

Tokyo Summons S. Korean Ambassador Over Seoul's Decision to Scrap Intelligence Agreement

The Japanese Foreign Ministry has summoned South Korean Ambassador to Japan Nam Gwan-pyo to deliver its protest over Seoul's decision to terminate an agreement on sharing military intelligence, Japanese media reported on Thursday citing Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Japanese Foreign Ministry has summoned South Korean Ambassador to Japan Nam Gwan-pyo to deliver its protest over Seoul's decision to terminate an agreement on sharing military intelligence, Japanese media reported on Thursday citing Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

The top diplomat added that Seoul's move was a "complete misread" of the regional security environment.

"The decision by the Korean government to terminate the agreement is a complete misread of the current security environment in the region. We completely reject South Korea's claims, and will firmly protest them," Kono told said late on Thursday, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, South Korea said that it had decided to withdraw from the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), an intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo, amid escalating row between the two nations.

Relations between Japan and South Korea took a turn for the worse after the latter's top court ruled that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II. Japan has protested the decision, claiming that the 1965 agreement between the two countries had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

On August 2, Tokyo made the decision to stop treating Seoul as a trusted trade partner, adding stricter customs procedures for a total of 1,194 items exported to South Korea.

The GSOMIA, signed in 2016, allows both countries to directly exchange classified information, bypassing Washington, which previously acted as a middle man between Tokyo and Seoul.

Related Topics

Protest Exchange Washington Man Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea August 2016 World War Media All From Government Agreement Top Court

Recent Stories

Resources diverted towards backward areas: Usman B ..

1 minute ago

Federal ombudsman's online portal receives around ..

1 minute ago

Foreign, domestic tourists enjoys Uchal festival i ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Lavrov, Venezuela's Rodriguez Discussed C ..

1 minute ago

Assembly session summoned on August 27

12 minutes ago

Incorporate flood emergency arrangement into Muhar ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.