MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Japanese Foreign Ministry has summoned South Korean Ambassador to Japan Nam Gwan-pyo to deliver its protest over Seoul 's decision to terminate an agreement on sharing military intelligence, Japanese media reported on Thursday citing Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

The top diplomat added that Seoul's move was a "complete misread" of the regional security environment.

"The decision by the Korean government to terminate the agreement is a complete misread of the current security environment in the region. We completely reject South Korea's claims, and will firmly protest them," Kono told said late on Thursday, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, South Korea said that it had decided to withdraw from the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), an intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo, amid escalating row between the two nations.

Relations between Japan and South Korea took a turn for the worse after the latter's top court ruled that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II. Japan has protested the decision, claiming that the 1965 agreement between the two countries had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

On August 2, Tokyo made the decision to stop treating Seoul as a trusted trade partner, adding stricter customs procedures for a total of 1,194 items exported to South Korea.

The GSOMIA, signed in 2016, allows both countries to directly exchange classified information, bypassing Washington, which previously acted as a middle man between Tokyo and Seoul.