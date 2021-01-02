Tokyo to Ask National Government to Declare State of Emergency Over COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) The Tokyo metropolitan government is going to ask on Saturday the national authorities to declare a state of emergency for the city over the rising number of new coronavirus cases, Japanese media reported.

Tokyo's bid will be supported by the neighboring prefecture of Saitama, the NHK broadcaster reported citing its sources.

Japan has been witnessing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases within recent days.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 83.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.82 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Japan has registered about 240,000 COVID-19 cases so far and more than 3,300 fatalities, JHU adds.