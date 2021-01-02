UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo To Ask National Government To Declare State Of Emergency Over COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo to Ask National Government to Declare State of Emergency Over COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) The Tokyo metropolitan government is going to ask on Saturday the national authorities to declare a state of emergency for the city over the rising number of new coronavirus cases, Japanese media reported.

Tokyo's bid will be supported by the neighboring prefecture of Saitama, the NHK broadcaster reported citing its sources.

Japan has been witnessing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases within recent days.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 83.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.82 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Japan has registered about 240,000 COVID-19 cases so far and more than 3,300 fatalities, JHU adds.

Related Topics

World Tokyo March Media Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt signs $1 bn oil, gas exploration deals

8 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tally in US Surpasses 20 Million - J ..

8 hours ago

Lahore High Court moved against condition of secre ..

8 hours ago

PDM trying to escape corruption cases through pres ..

8 hours ago

President suggests early population census with st ..

9 hours ago

Afghan Court Sentences to Death Plotter Behind Dea ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.