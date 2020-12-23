Tokyo to Ban Entries From UK Except for Japanese Nationals Amid COVID-19 Mutation Fears

Japan will refuse entries from the United Kingdom to everyone, except for Japanese citizens and foreign long-term residents, beginning on Thursday due to risks associated with the discovery of a new coronavirus strain, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Japan will refuse entries from the United Kingdom to everyone, except for Japanese citizens and foreign long-term residents, beginning on Thursday due to risks associated with the discovery of a new coronavirus strain, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

"For Japanese and foreigners who visited the United Kingdom and other countries on short business trips quarantine restrictions were eased, if they had an guarantor company in Japan. But, since December 24, they will have to self-isolate for 14 days," Kato said.

The emergence of a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom prompted a number of countries to suspend air traffic with the United Kingdom to contain the spread of the virus.

Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has approved the suspension of flights from the United Kingdom to the Philippines until the end of the year, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, all people who have arrived from the United Kingdom to the Philippines "before 12:01 a.m. (04:01 GMT) of December 24, 2020, shall not be subject to entry restriction but they would be required to undergo stricter quarantine and testing protocols," the statement, published by the Philippine Office of the Presidential Spokesman, read.

South Korea has also suspended air traffic with the United Kingdom until December 31, the South Korean Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said on Wednesday.

According to the headquarters, all people who have already arrived from the United Kingdom, including South Korean diplomatic staff, will be exposed to 14-day self-isolation and additional COVID-19 tests.

Reports on a new type of the coronavirus infection discovered in the United Kingdom have raised concerns among the international community about the possible threat of a new wave of COVID-19.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that the country is preparing for a potential threat that may be caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

"The mutant coronavirus that has emerged in the United Kingdom, in Europe, poses a threat of a horrible COVID-19 wave to the whole planet Earth. Venezuela is preparing to contain this new wave of coronavirus," Maduro said during a live streaming event on Twitter.

The new variant of coronavirus has also been detected in South Africa, the Netherlands and Denmark, and this forced some countries to implement restrictions regarding the passengers who arrive from these states as well.

Qatar has obliged all passengers who arrive from the United Kingdom, South Africa, the Netherlands and Denmark to stay in one of the "quarantine hotels" for seven days, Discover Qatar, the destination management division of Qatar Airways, said on Wednesday.

"All passengers arriving on flights originating from the UK, South Africa, Netherlands and Denmark will be required to stay at one of the following dedicated quarantine hotels: Intercontinental Doha Resort 5*, Mercure Grand Doha 4*," the statement, published by Discover Qatar, read.

Last week, London announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. However, there is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.