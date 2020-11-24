(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Japan plans to make its concerns known regarding what it views as worrying trends within the Chinese military during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday.

The Chinese foreign minister is set to meet with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, later in the day, and with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday. This will be the first high-level visit from China during Suga's premiership.

"There are various complicated issues in the relations of Japan and China, it is important to solve them one by one during high-level negotiations. The trends in the Chinese military cause serious concerns from the regional security point of view, which includes our country.

It is important to clearly and sincerely express this concern and try to look for common ground," Kishi said at a press conference as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

During the visit, the Chinese foreign minister and the Japanese leadership are expected to discuss measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, renewal of business visits as well as international issues such as the US presidential election. Tokyo is planning to raise the issue of Chinese patrol ships regularly appearing in the vicinity of the disputed Senkaku islands, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands, and the increased naval activity of Beijing in the South China and East China Seas.