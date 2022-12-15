UrduPoint.com

Tokyo To Host 'Central Asia Plus Japan' Dialogue On December 24 - Foreign Ministry

Published December 15, 2022

Tokyo to Host 'Central Asia Plus Japan' Dialogue on December 24 - Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) A meeting of foreign ministers of Japan and Central Asian countries will gather in Tokyo on December 24 for a "Central Asia plus Japan" dialogue, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa will meet with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

"At the meeting to be attended by foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries, a discussion for sustainable development in the region will be held between Minister Hayashi and foreign ministers from the Central Asian countries, which are partners that maintain and strengthen the international order based on the rule of law under the current severe international circumstances," the statement said.

The ministers also plan to discuss the response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, the situation in Afghanistan, and other international issues.

The "Central Asia plus Japan" format was established by Tokyo in 2004. The upcoming meeting in Japan will be the ninth at the level of foreign ministers.

