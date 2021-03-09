UrduPoint.com
Tokyo To Provide $41Mln For COVID-19 Vaccination In Asia-Pacific Region - Japan

Tue 09th March 2021

The Japanese government announced on Tuesday that it would provide $41 million as help for the countries in the Asia-Pacific region which were struck by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said

According to the statement, 25 countries will receive through the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) channels refrigeration equipment and transport means to expand people's access to vaccines against COVID-19.

The ministry recalled that Tokyo already provided a total of $200 million for the COVAX Facility. This is supposed to facilitate vaccine transportation to all those in need in developing countries.

