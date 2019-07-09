Tokyo Urges US to Allow Japanese Firefighters on US Military Aircraft Crash Sites- Reports

(@imziishan)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Japanese government is urging the United States to allow Japanese police and firefighters respond to accidents involving US military aircraft on Japanese soil, NHK reported on Tuesday, citing Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

According to bilateral guidelines, the United States can bar Japanese police and fire departments from accessing sites of accidents involving US military aircraft.

While talking to reporters, the defense minister said that the situation had to be changed and that it was very important for the US military activities in Japan to have the Japanese people's cooperation and understanding.

Accidents involving US military aircraft are a source of concern for the Japanese authorities, especially when they affect private citizens, like in October 2017, when a military helicopter landed and burned down on privately owned land in Okinawa.