UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Urges US To Allow Japanese Firefighters On US Military Aircraft Crash Sites- Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

Tokyo Urges US to Allow Japanese Firefighters on US Military Aircraft Crash Sites- Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Japanese government is urging the United States to allow Japanese police and firefighters respond to accidents involving US military aircraft on Japanese soil, NHK reported on Tuesday, citing Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

According to bilateral guidelines, the United States can bar Japanese police and fire departments from accessing sites of accidents involving US military aircraft.

While talking to reporters, the defense minister said that the situation had to be changed and that it was very important for the US military activities in Japan to have the Japanese people's cooperation and understanding.

Accidents involving US military aircraft are a source of concern for the Japanese authorities, especially when they affect private citizens, like in October 2017, when a military helicopter landed and burned down on privately owned land in Okinawa.

Related Topics

Fire Police Japan United States October 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

15 minutes ago

Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood h ..

15 minutes ago

DG ISPR expresses grief at BOL TV anchorperson's a ..

15 minutes ago

Nigerian Parliament on Lockdown Amid Shiite Unrest ..

15 minutes ago

Slovakia Ready to Organize Top-Level Normandy-Form ..

15 minutes ago

US Stresses Maduro Must Step Down as Negotiations ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.