UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Urges US To Ban American Military From Leaving Bases In Japan Over COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 03:59 PM

Tokyo Urges US to Ban American Military From Leaving Bases in Japan Over COVID-19

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi requested on Friday that the US military prohibit American soldiers from leaving their bases in Japan due to the spread of COVID-19, in compliance with the orders of the country's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi requested on Friday that the US military prohibit American soldiers from leaving their bases in Japan due to the spread of COVID-19, in compliance with the orders of the country's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.

Earlier in the day, a 2+2 meeting between Japanese and US foreign and defense ministers was held by videoconference. Hayashi was tasked by Kishida with raising the issue of anti-coronavirus measures at American military bases located in Japan.

"In response to the spread of coronavirus at American bases in Japan, in order to alleviate the concerns of local residents and in accordance with the instructions of the prime minister, we demanded that comprehensive measures be taken to prevent the spread of the disease, including a ban on leaving the bases," Hayashi said after the meeting.

The Japanese official stressed that the US promised to "do its best.

"

On Thursday, Okinawa, which hosts American forces, registered 981 new COVID-19 in 24 hours, a record number for the prefecture since the pandemic began. Yamaguchi Prefecture also hit a record of 181 new cases in 24 hours. The prefectures of Okinawa, Yamaguchi, and Hiroshima addressed the government with a request to impose a state of enhanced measures on their territories to curb the spread.

Before arriving in Japan, American military do not take PCR tests. The governors of Okinawa and Yamaguchi attribute the outbreak to insufficient preventive measures taken at US bases.

Japan as a whole has recorded almost twice as many COVID-19 cases within the past 24-hour period than the day before. As many as 1.74 million of approximately 125 million people have caught the disease in Japan since March 2020, including 18,400 fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Hiroshima Japan March 2020 From Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalis ..

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalists in Affidavit case

16 minutes ago
 No Interruptions in Kazakhstan's Oil, Gas Producti ..

No Interruptions in Kazakhstan's Oil, Gas Production Despite Unrest - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3742 against USD Friday

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3742 against USD Friday

2 minutes ago
 China leads global clean energy research

China leads global clean energy research

2 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Friday

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews ongoing development projects

DC reviews ongoing development projects

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.