Tokyo Urges US to Ban American Military From Leaving Bases in Japan Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi requested on Friday that the US military prohibit American soldiers from leaving their bases in Japan due to the spread of COVID-19, in compliance with the orders of the country's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.

Earlier in the day, a 2+2 meeting between Japanese and US foreign and defense ministers was held by videoconference. Hayashi was tasked by Kishida with raising the issue of anti-coronavirus measures at American military bases located in Japan.

"In response to the spread of coronavirus at American bases in Japan, in order to alleviate the concerns of local residents and in accordance with the instructions of the prime minister, we demanded that comprehensive measures be taken to prevent the spread of the disease, including a ban on leaving the bases," Hayashi said after the meeting.

The Japanese official stressed that the US promised to "do its best.

"

On Thursday, Okinawa, which hosts American forces, registered 981 new COVID-19 in 24 hours, a record number for the prefecture since the pandemic began. Yamaguchi Prefecture also hit a record of 181 new cases in 24 hours. The prefectures of Okinawa, Yamaguchi, and Hiroshima addressed the government with a request to impose a state of enhanced measures on their territories to curb the spread.

Before arriving in Japan, American military do not take PCR tests. The governors of Okinawa and Yamaguchi attribute the outbreak to insufficient preventive measures taken at US bases.

Japan as a whole has recorded almost twice as many COVID-19 cases within the past 24-hour period than the day before. As many as 1.74 million of approximately 125 million people have caught the disease in Japan since March 2020, including 18,400 fatalities.