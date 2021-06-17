Tokyo virus emergency to end on June 20, month before Olympics: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :A virus state of emergency in Tokyo and several other regions will be lifted on June 20, just over a month before the Olympics, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Thursday.

But in its place the government will implement so-called "quasi-emergency" measures in the capital and several other areas until July 11, limiting alcohol sales and opening hours for bars and restaurants.