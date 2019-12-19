Tokyo Vows to Develop Humanitarian Projects With Russia for Ex-Residents of Kuril Islands

Tokyo wants to continue developing cooperation with Moscow on humanitarian projects for former residents of the southern Kuril Islands, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Tokyo wants to continue developing cooperation with Moscow on humanitarian projects for former residents of the southern Kuril Islands, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Thursday.

At a meeting in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on their first joint project: a Japanese tourist trip to the Southern Kurils from October 30 to November 2. During the trip, guests from Japan were shown the local history museum, old Japanese cemetery and an Orthodox church.

"I would like to express my gratitude for the assistance provided by the Russian side in implementing humanitarian measures for former residents of the islands. I would like to continue our cooperation," Motegi said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Motegi added that after his talks with Lavrov in Nagoya in November, expert meetings on joint economic activity on the islands were held.

"I appreciate the fact that consultations are moving forward with a view to the consistent implementation of the agreements of our leaders," the Japanese minister said.

Russian-Japanese relations have long been complicated by the fact that the two nations never signed a permanent WWII peace treaty. The main issue holding the two countries back is their dispute over a group of four Kuril islands Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai which Russia has sovereignty over but are also claimed by Japan. Both countries are currently making efforts to finalize a peace treaty.

Putin and Abe agreed to consider joint economic activity on the southern Kuril Islands during the former's visit to Japan in December 2016.