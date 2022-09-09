TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The Japanese authorities consider the development of North Korea's nuclear program absolutely unacceptable and intend to cooperate with the United States, South Korea, and the international community for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Friday.

"The development of nuclear and missile programs of North Korea is the treat for peace and security of Japan and the international community. It is absolutely unacceptable. We will continue to make every possible effort to gather and analyze relevant information, carry out intelligence activities, and intend to work closely with, in particular, the US and South Korea to completely denuclearize North Korea," Matsuno told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, the Yonhap news agency cited the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as saying that the 7th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea adopted a decree entitled Nuclear Weapons Policy on Wednesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has the sole right to make any decision concerning nuclear arsenals, according to the document.

According to the report, conditions for the use of nuclear weapons include an attack or imminent threat of an attack by an enemy country with the use of nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction on North Korea, an attack by hostile nuclear or non-nuclear nations on the leadership and command of the nuclear forces of North Korea, and the destructive attack on the country's strategically important facilities.

The KCNA also said that a nuclear strike would be launched immediately to destroy the hostile forces, the source of the provocation, and its command in the event of North Korea's command and control system of the nuclear forces being threatened by a hostile attack.