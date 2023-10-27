TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) -- Core consumer inflation in Japan's capital Tokyo rose 2.7 percent in October from a year earlier, exceeding market forecasts for a 2.5 percent gain, government data showed Friday.

The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes fuel costs, in the capital's densely populated 23 wards stood at 106.

0 against the 2020 base of 100, rising for the 26th straight month, the internal affairs ministry said.

Consumer price growth in Tokyo, considered a leading indicator of nationwide trends, beat expectations that inflation would remain at the 2.5 percent rate marked in September.

In Tokyo, prices of food, excluding fresh food, rose 7.3 percent, a slowdown from the 8.5 percent climb logged the month before.

Service prices were up 2.1 percent, while energy prices fell 14.1 percent, a smaller decrease than the 18.7 percent drop seen in September.