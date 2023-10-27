Open Menu

Tokyo's Consumer Inflation Accelerates To 2.7 Pct In October

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Tokyo's consumer inflation accelerates to 2.7 pct in October

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) -- Core consumer inflation in Japan's capital Tokyo rose 2.7 percent in October from a year earlier, exceeding market forecasts for a 2.5 percent gain, government data showed Friday.

The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes fuel costs, in the capital's densely populated 23 wards stood at 106.

0 against the 2020 base of 100, rising for the 26th straight month, the internal affairs ministry said.

Consumer price growth in Tokyo, considered a leading indicator of nationwide trends, beat expectations that inflation would remain at the 2.5 percent rate marked in September.

In Tokyo, prices of food, excluding fresh food, rose 7.3 percent, a slowdown from the 8.5 percent climb logged the month before.

Service prices were up 2.1 percent, while energy prices fell 14.1 percent, a smaller decrease than the 18.7 percent drop seen in September.

Related Topics

Tokyo Price Japan September October 2020 Market From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

3 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

7 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

7 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

8 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

10 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

11 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

11 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From World