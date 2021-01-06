UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's COVID-19 Cases Hit New Daily Record Ahead Of Virus Emergency Declaration

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 02:10 PM

Tokyo's COVID-19 cases hit new daily record ahead of virus emergency declaration

Tokyo on Wednesday confirmed a record 1,591 new daily COVID-19 infections, with the record number of cases coming just days ahead of a state of emergency likely being declared for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures due to a surging "third wave" of infections

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo on Wednesday confirmed a record 1,591 new daily COVID-19 infections, with the record number of cases coming just days ahead of a state of emergency likely being declared for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures due to a surging "third wave" of infections.

The previous daily high in Tokyo was set on Thursday last week and saw 1,337 infections as rising cases in the Greater Tokyo area, comprising Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, are showing no signs of abating.

On Tuesday nationwide cases hit a record 4,912 new daily infections, bringing the country's cumulative total to 253,437, not including those related to a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo last year.

The greater Tokyo area now accounts for half of the country's daily infections.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday said that a decision to declare another state of emergency would be made on Thursday, stating, "What the people want from the government and the ruling party is a sense of security and hope.

" We will put the coronavirus response first and work hard at it," Suga said at an executive meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Government officials have said that the emergency declaration is expected to be kept in place for roughly one month for the greater Tokyo area.

A state of emergency was declared in Tokyo and six other prefectures on April 7 last year. It was later expanded to cover the whole country before being lifted in late May.

Amid rising concerns about the strain on the health care system, Suga said he would take into account the opinions of health experts on Thursday before making a final decision on the declaration.

He also said he would be looking to the health experts to "set a direction" regarding the emergency declaration

