UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1,000-mark For 1st Time

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:08 PM

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000-mark for 1st time

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Tokyo surpassed the 1,000-mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, Governor Yuriko Koike said Thursday, according to local media

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Tokyo surpassed the 1,000-mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, Governor Yuriko Koike said Thursday, according to local media.

Public broadcaster NHK, meanwhile, quoted Tokyo metropolitan government sources as saying that new cases have topped 1,300, far eclipsing the previous record of 949 cases logged last Saturday, as the city continues to grapple with consistently rising infections.

The latest figures come as Tokyo's medical system is becoming increasingly strained owing to rising infections and experts have warned that the situation is "entering a critical stage."The experts said the medical system in the Japanese capital "may collapse if the situation continues."The warning follows a panel of experts and Tokyo metropolitan government officials meeting the previous day regarding the pandemic.They decided to keep the medical system at the highest alert level on its four tier scale.

Related Topics

Governor Alert Tokyo May Media Government

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Zelenskyy's Visit ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Records 23 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, T ..

2 minutes ago

Gas leakage blast leaves five injured severely

3 minutes ago

China approves first self-developed COVID-19 vacci ..

3 minutes ago

RTA challans 4130 PSVs, impounds 3283 on rules vio ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian Children Given New Year Gifts at Russia's H ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.