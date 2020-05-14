The Japanese capital of Tokyo has registered 30 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, keeping the daily increase below 100 for the 12th straight day, Japanese media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Japanese capital of Tokyo has registered 30 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, keeping the daily increase below 100 for the 12th straight day, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, given the update, the capital has recorded a total of 5,027 cases of the disease since the outbreak.

In addition, the city authorities reported nine new coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing Tokyo's total death toll to 212.

Japan has so far confirmed 16,883 cases, including 715 deaths. The numbers include 712 former passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Japan's Yokohama for more than a month and a half.