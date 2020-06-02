UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Increase Tops 30 for 1st Time Since Mid-May - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo has surpassed 30 for the first time since May 14, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday, a week after the Japanese authorities lifted the state of emergency across the country.

Starting in mid-May, the maximum daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital stood at 22, while the minimum figure was two. On June 1 and May 31, the daily increase in the number of infection cases was at 13 and 5, respectively.

According to the NHK, the Japanese Health Ministry has allowed the use of saliva to conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 in addition to the current method of swabbing the nostril.

Medical authorities believe that the new method is easier and safer for health workers and will allow more tests to be conducted.

On May 25, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency, which was imposed in April to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, in all of the country's prefectures, after a sharp fall in the number of infections.

Japan has confirmed over 17,600 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak and over 900 fatalities.

