UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Daily Raise In COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 300 For 1st Time - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Daily Raise in COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 300 for 1st Time - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Tokyo has recorded more than 300 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increment since the outbreak, with the capital's cumulative number of infections nearing 11,000, Japanese media reported on Thursday as residents of the city have recently said they prefer the 2020 Summer Olympics be canceled given the current epidemiological situation.

The Kyodo news agency's survey found in late June that over 50 percent of Tokyo residents would prefer that the 2020 Summer Olympics be either canceled altogether or once again postponed to a later period. Meanwhile, 46.3 percent expressed support for the Olympics to be held as scheduled, and 31.1 percent of them think that the Games should be held in a reduced format.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the Japanese capital has been registering more than 100 cases per day for 15 days in a row, with the previous daily high of 293 being confirmed last week.

Given the deteriorating epidemiological situation, Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko urged the city's residents to refrain from going out as much as possible during the four-day holiday starting on Thursday.

On a national level, Japan has confirmed over 27,800 infections, including 712 patients who were infected aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in February. Meanwhile, over 1,000 patients have died and about 20,800 others have recovered from the disease.

The number of infections in Tokyo is published separately since the holding of the 2021 Olympics depends on the epidemiological situation. The event that was initially scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 was postponed in late March to the same period of 2021 due to the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee, said holding the event would not be possible if the situation did not improve next year.

Related Topics

Governor Died Tokyo Same Japan February March June July August 2020 Olympics Media Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

12 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

11 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

11 hours ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.