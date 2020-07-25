(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Tokyo has recorded more than 300 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increment since the outbreak, with the capital's cumulative number of infections nearing 11,000, Japanese media reported on Thursday as residents of the city have recently said they prefer the 2020 Summer Olympics be canceled given the current epidemiological situation.

The Kyodo news agency's survey found in late June that over 50 percent of Tokyo residents would prefer that the 2020 Summer Olympics be either canceled altogether or once again postponed to a later period. Meanwhile, 46.3 percent expressed support for the Olympics to be held as scheduled, and 31.1 percent of them think that the Games should be held in a reduced format.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the Japanese capital has been registering more than 100 cases per day for 15 days in a row, with the previous daily high of 293 being confirmed last week.

Given the deteriorating epidemiological situation, Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko urged the city's residents to refrain from going out as much as possible during the four-day holiday starting on Thursday.

On a national level, Japan has confirmed over 27,800 infections, including 712 patients who were infected aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in February. Meanwhile, over 1,000 patients have died and about 20,800 others have recovered from the disease.

The number of infections in Tokyo is published separately since the holding of the 2021 Olympics depends on the epidemiological situation. The event that was initially scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 was postponed in late March to the same period of 2021 due to the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee, said holding the event would not be possible if the situation did not improve next year.