Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Tokyo's key Nikkei index surged on Friday to cap a strong week on the back of strong US economic data and a weaker Yen against the dollar.

The Nikkei 225 added 3.64 percent to end the session at 38,062.67, a gain of 8.7 percent over the week. The broader Topix ended the day up 2.99 percent at 2,678.60.

"Concerns over the US economy receded after (data showed that) retail sales in the United States in July were stronger than market expectations," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

"The Nikkei index started with strong gains following a surge in all three US main indexes," a trend that continued throughout the day, the brokerage said.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4 percent on Thursday while the broad-based S&P 500 added 1.

6 percent

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index surged by 2.3 percent.

This came after US retail sales rose 1.0 percent in July from June, exceeding expectations and reassuring investors about the health of the world's biggest economy.

The Dollar rose more than one percent against the yen after the retail sales report was released.

In Tokyo, the dollar fetched 148.97 yen on Friday.

Among major shares, exporters were higher thanks partly to the weaker Japanese Currency, with Toyota soaring 3.27 percent to 2,744.5 yen and Honda rising 2.42 percent to 1,584 yen.

The Nikkei plunged more than 12 percent last Monday on worries about the US economy and a stronger yen, before soaring more than 10 percent the following day.