Tokyo's Key Nikkei Index Closes 3.64% Higher
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Tokyo's key Nikkei index surged on Friday to cap a strong week on the back of strong US economic data and a weaker Yen against the dollar.
The Nikkei 225 added 3.64 percent to end the session at 38,062.67, a gain of 8.7 percent over the week. The broader Topix ended the day up 2.99 percent at 2,678.60.
"Concerns over the US economy receded after (data showed that) retail sales in the United States in July were stronger than market expectations," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.
"The Nikkei index started with strong gains following a surge in all three US main indexes," a trend that continued throughout the day, the brokerage said.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4 percent on Thursday while the broad-based S&P 500 added 1.
6 percent
The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index surged by 2.3 percent.
This came after US retail sales rose 1.0 percent in July from June, exceeding expectations and reassuring investors about the health of the world's biggest economy.
The Dollar rose more than one percent against the yen after the retail sales report was released.
In Tokyo, the dollar fetched 148.97 yen on Friday.
Among major shares, exporters were higher thanks partly to the weaker Japanese Currency, with Toyota soaring 3.27 percent to 2,744.5 yen and Honda rising 2.42 percent to 1,584 yen.
The Nikkei plunged more than 12 percent last Monday on worries about the US economy and a stronger yen, before soaring more than 10 percent the following day.
Recent Stories
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
More Stories From World
-
Gaza ceasefire talks start in Qatar as war toll tops 40,000 dead23 minutes ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry23 minutes ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region24 minutes ago
-
Venezuela opposition candidate slams Maduro for blocking 'transition'24 minutes ago
-
Thai lawmakers elect Shinawatra heiress as PM24 minutes ago
-
Harris to unveil plan for US economy in major policy rollout24 minutes ago
-
At Tower of London, survival of UK in hands of new Ravenmaster24 minutes ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot34 minutes ago
-
Scientists pinpoint dino-killing asteroid's origin: past Jupiter44 minutes ago
-
Skiing in Lesotho: an African adventure under pressure44 minutes ago
-
Biden goes from star to sideshow at Democratic convention2 hours ago
-
'I wanted the job': Sudanese woman defies Libya patriarchy as mechanic2 hours ago