The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Tokyo hit a new record high of 243 cases, the second straight day that new cases have topped 200, the Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Tokyo hit a new record high of 243 cases, the second straight day that new cases have topped 200, the Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday.

The latest number of daily infections surpasses 224 cases confirmed a day earlier and has surged past 75 cases reported on Wednesday when cases had dropped to double digits for the first time in seven days.

The capital has continued to grapple with a resurgence of cases since the government's emergency declaration over the virus was completely lifted on May 25.

The capital of 14 million people has seen disproportionately high numbers of those testing positive for the pneumonia-causing virus being younger people in their 20s and 30s.

Downtown entertainment districts in Shinjuku and Ikebukuro have become hotbeds for the virus' latest resurgence, the metropolitan government said.

It has warned those patronizing such nightspots in these districts to ensure the establishments are taking the necessary measures to prevent the further spread of the virus.

On Friday, the metropolitan government also said that people who felt sick or have a fever should refrain from leaving the city.

Previously, it had also urged people to refrain from crossing prefectural lines.

A day earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the situation would be closely monitored, but suggested for now the medical system could cope.

He said the medical system is not under strain but the situation would be monitored with a high level of alertness.

Japan's top government spokesperson Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, meanwhile, said the central government is not considering declaring another state of emergency at the moment.

Suga said Thursday that the spike in cases in Tokyo would not alter the government's decision to ease rules on the number of people attending events.

On Friday, the government's plan to ease restrictions and allow up to 5,000 people to attend events, including professional sports, came into effect.

Tokyo has now confirmed a cumulative total of 7,515 COVID-19 cases, the metropolitan government said, the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures and accounting for roughly one-third of the country's total cases.