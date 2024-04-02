Open Menu

Tokyo's Nikkei Ends Marginally Higher

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei ends marginally higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in semiconductor shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.09 percent, or 35.82 points, to 39,838.91, while the broader Topix index fell 0.25 percent, or 6.77 points, to 2,714.45.

"Supported by strong US tech shares and a weaker yen, the buying was dominant at the Tokyo market," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

But early gains were trimmed as "investors sold stocks to block profits at the beginning of the new fiscal year," it said.

The Dollar rose to 151.72 Yen from 151.

65 yen in New York and 151.34 yen seen in Tokyo on Monday.

A weaker Currency helps exporters as it inflates their repatriated profits.

Among major shares, chip-linked shares were higher with Tokyo Electron jumping 3.42 percent to 39,610 yen.

Disco, which makes cutters for semiconductors, gained 2.13 percent to 57,010 yen while Sumco, which manufactures silicon wafers, soared 4.44 percent to 2,468 yen.

On Tuesday, the government announced up to $3.9 billion in fresh subsidies for next-generation semiconductor venture Rapidus, as Japan seeks to become a big player in the chip sector again.

