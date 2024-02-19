Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed flat on Monday, as Nintendo shares tumbled after reports said its next console would be delayed.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.04 percent, or 16.86 points, to end at 38,470.38, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.57 percent, or 14.96 points, to 2,639.69.

Nintendo plunged 5.83 percent to 8,356 Yen after several media outlets reported, citing unnamed sources, that the launch of the much-anticipated successor to the popular Switch console would be delayed until the early months of 2025.

"If the rumours are true, 2024 will probably be quite tough for Nintendo," Serkan Toto from Tokyo-based consultancy Kantan Games told AFP.

"They cannot publish blockbusters because they need to keep them for their next console, so they would be stuck with remakes of older titles, smaller games or support from third-party studios.

"

The Tokyo market was also weighed down by semiconductor shares after "growth stocks including chips were sold in the US after yields surged following inflation data", Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

"Many traders were in the wait and see mood after Chinese new year holidays, and they were holding back from active buying ahead of the US holiday."

The Dollar fetched 150.02 yen in Asian trade, against 150.16 yen in New York.

Among major shares, chip-linked Tokyo Electron dropped 1.56 percent to 34,800 yen, while Advantest tanked 3.19 percent to 6,796 yen.

Toyota climbed 0.47 percent to 3,430 yen, while SoftBank Group jumped 2.80 percent to 8,548 yen.