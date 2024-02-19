Open Menu

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Closes Flat As Nintendo Falls

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes flat as Nintendo falls

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed flat on Monday, as Nintendo shares tumbled after reports said its next console would be delayed.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.04 percent, or 16.86 points, to end at 38,470.38, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.57 percent, or 14.96 points, to 2,639.69.

Nintendo plunged 5.83 percent to 8,356 Yen after several media outlets reported, citing unnamed sources, that the launch of the much-anticipated successor to the popular Switch console would be delayed until the early months of 2025.

"If the rumours are true, 2024 will probably be quite tough for Nintendo," Serkan Toto from Tokyo-based consultancy Kantan Games told AFP.

"They cannot publish blockbusters because they need to keep them for their next console, so they would be stuck with remakes of older titles, smaller games or support from third-party studios.

"

The Tokyo market was also weighed down by semiconductor shares after "growth stocks including chips were sold in the US after yields surged following inflation data", Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

"Many traders were in the wait and see mood after Chinese new year holidays, and they were holding back from active buying ahead of the US holiday."

The Dollar fetched 150.02 yen in Asian trade, against 150.16 yen in New York.

Among major shares, chip-linked Tokyo Electron dropped 1.56 percent to 34,800 yen, while Advantest tanked 3.19 percent to 6,796 yen.

Toyota climbed 0.47 percent to 3,430 yen, while SoftBank Group jumped 2.80 percent to 8,548 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar China Holidays Tokyo New York Stocks Market Media From Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

44 minutes ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

46 minutes ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

5 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

18 hours ago
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

23 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

2 days ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

2 days ago

More Stories From World