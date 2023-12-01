Open Menu

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Closes Lower

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index ended lower on Friday, with a dearth of fresh market-moving events and some profit-taking weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.17 percent, or 55.38 points, to 33,431.51, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.32 percent, or 7.59 points, at 2,382.52.

Despite gains in the US Dow index overnight, "sell-orders overwhelmed buy-orders with lack of fresh clues for trade", Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

The Dollar fetched 148.05 Yen in Asia, off from 148.14 seen in New York, but up from 146.99 yen seen in Tokyo on Thursday.

Tech stocks faced selling pressure, after US high-tech shares slumped overnight, including chipmaker Nvidia, which lost 2.

85 percent.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group lost 0.78 percent to 12,720 yen and Panasonic fell 1.41 percent to 1,508.5 yen.

Overnight selling of US semiconductor shares depressed their Japanese peers as well.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron dropped 0.73 percent to 23,850 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell 1.26 percent to 4,622 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slipped 1.04 percent to 37,100 yen, but Toyota advanced 1.38 percent to 2,833 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Stocks Market From Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

16 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

16 hours ago
Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

16 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

16 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

16 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

16 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

17 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

17 hours ago

More Stories From World