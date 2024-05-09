(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Tokyo's Nikkei index closed lower on Thursday as investors focus on corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.34 percent, or 128.39 points, to 38,073.98, while the broader Topix index added 0.26 percent, or 7.03 points, to end at 2,713.46.

Tokyo investors are poring over earnings, with more major firms set to release results Thursday including Nissan, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and beverage giant Kirin.

Thursday's trade saw "some bargain-hunting and purchases based on good corporate earnings", Daiwa Securities said.

Investors were also monitoring the forex market after recent suspected interventions by Japanese authorities to slow the yen's slide.

The Dollar stood at 155.64 yen, against 155.63 Yen overnight in New York.

Sony Group dropped 1.49 percent to 11,870 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 1.29 percent to 40,630 yen.

Toyota fell 1.42 percent to 3,528 yen. The auto giant on Wednesday issued a cautious outlook for the year ahead, while logging record earnings in the previous fiscal year.

Energy developer Inpex rose 1.48 percent to 2,368 yen, while Nintendo jumped 3.54 percent to 7,597 yen.