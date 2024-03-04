Tokyo's Nikkei Index Ends Above 40,000 For First Time
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Japan's key Nikkei index closed above the 40,000 mark for the first time on Monday, following gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.5 percent, or 198.41 points, to end at 40,109.23, but the broader Topix index slipped 0.1 percent, or 3.14 points, to 2,706.28.
The Dollar stood at 150.28 yen, compared with 150.11 Yen seen Friday in New York.
"The US high-tech sector including chips rallied on the back of falls in US long-term yields, which prompted purchases" of high-tech equities in the Tokyo market, IwaiCosmo Securities said.
Tokyo and other major global shares have steadily gained since last year, and analysts predict the Nikkei should gain even further, lifted by rallying Wall Street, robust corporate earnings and strong hopes for AI technologies.
On February 22, the Nikkei finally broke through a record high set just before an asset bubble in Japan catastrophically burst in the early 1990s.
After the Nikkei climbed above the 40,000 mark during Monday's trade, "profit-taking sales grew and capped the upward movement", Daiwa Securities said.
Among major shares, high-tech investor SoftBank Group added 0.3 percent to 8,934 yen.
Semiconductor shares rallied, adding to recent strong gains.
Tokyo Electron roared 2.4 percent to 39,290 yen and Advantest surged 3.7 percent to 7,380 yen.
Toyota dropped 0.5 percent to 3,662 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slipped 0.5 percent to 44,170 yen.
Shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen dived 6.7 percent to 7,232 yen on a weak Chinese indicator for container freight.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
More Stories From World
-
Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search if compelling evidence found24 minutes ago
-
Delegates, not votes, unlock the gates for White House race34 minutes ago
-
Slumping Girona and limp Barcelona fail to exploit Real's Liga slip53 minutes ago
-
Super Tuesday, America's multi-state voting bonanza53 minutes ago
-
Paris Fashion Week highlights: teddies, kids and a phone ban53 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting53 minutes ago
-
Haiti govt declares state of emergency, curfew1 hour ago
-
Haiti gang attack triggers massive jailbreak, at least a dozen dead2 hours ago
-
Raspadori fires Napoli past Juve as Bologna's dream continues2 hours ago
-
USA and Mexico into Women's Gold Cup semis with wins2 hours ago
-
SpaceX launches new crew to ISS2 hours ago
-
Japan's Nikkei surpasses 40,000 points for first time2 hours ago