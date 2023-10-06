Open Menu

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Ends Lower Ahead Of US Jobs Data

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Tokyo's blue-chip shares closed lower on Friday ahead of a three-day weekend as investors eyed US jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.26 percent, or 80.69 points, to close at 30,994.67, while the broader Topix index was flat, inching up 0.01 percent, or 0.32 points, to 2,264.08.

The Tokyo market started the trading day slightly lower, taking its cue from a lacklustre finish on Wall Street ahead of an all-important US payrolls report.

"Continuing the trend of the US market, Tokyo saw a sell-off in value-added high-tech stocks and economic sensitive stocks, pushing down the indices," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

It is a public holiday on Monday in Japan.

The Tokyo market was weighed down by semiconductor-linked shares, with Tokyo Electron dropping 1.59 percent to 19,440 Yen and Advantest losing 1.65 percent to 4,170 yen.

Oil and gas exploration firm Inpex tumbled 2.36 percent to 1,916.5 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slipped 0.62 percent to 31,550 yen.

The Dollar traded at 148.88 yen, against 148.50 yen seen in New York on Thursday.

Shortly before the opening bell, an internal affairs ministry survey showed Japan's household spending in August dropped a real 2.5 percent, year on year -- its sixth consecutive fall.

