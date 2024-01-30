Tokyo's Nikkei Index Ends Slightly Higher
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Tokyo's Nikkei index closed modestly higher on Tuesday, supported following another record day on Wall Street rallies, with traders' focus shifting to corporate earnings.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.
11 percent, or 38.92 points, to 36,065.86, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.10 percent, or 2.55 points, at 2,526.93.
Japanese shares started with gains "led by high techs" following rallies in New York, Iwai Cosmo Securities said. The Dow and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs Monday.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From World
-
China set 2025, 2027 goals for development of 'future industries'9 minutes ago
-
UAE’s innovative legislation to protect workers showcased on sidelines of 14th GFMD summit in Gene ..19 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher59 minutes ago
-
New mayor hopes trees will cool Athens down59 minutes ago
-
N. Ireland unionists to end boycott of devolved government59 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says downed 15 of 35 Russian drones overnight1 hour ago
-
Nuggets down Bucks in Rivers opener; Wolves roll Thunder1 hour ago
-
UN confirms Europe hit record high temperature in 20211 hour ago
-
California police arrest suspects in desert killing of six2 hours ago
-
Wall Street at records ahead of Fed meeting, tech earnings2 hours ago
-
Saudi Aramco halts plan to raise production capacity: statement2 hours ago
-
China's on-spot medical bill settlement policy continues to benefit people3 hours ago