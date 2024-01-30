Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Tokyo's Nikkei index closed modestly higher on Tuesday, supported following another record day on Wall Street rallies, with traders' focus shifting to corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.

11 percent, or 38.92 points, to 36,065.86, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.10 percent, or 2.55 points, at 2,526.93.

Japanese shares started with gains "led by high techs" following rallies in New York, Iwai Cosmo Securities said. The Dow and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs Monday.