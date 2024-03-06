Open Menu

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Inches Down At Close

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei index inches down at close

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Tokyo's key Nikkei index ended marginally lower on Wednesday as global investors locked in profits after recent rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.02 percent, or 6.85 points, to end at 40,090.78, while the broader Topix index added 0.39 percent, or 10.74 points, to 2,730.67.

The Dollar stood at 149.91 yen, against 149.97 Yen in New York.

US tech stocks fell overnight, with Apple shares dropping on news that iPhone sales in China were lower.

That dented Tokyo stocks at the open, with the Nikkei down 0.60 percent before recovering to end nearly flat.

The upswing was in part due to "strong performance by semiconductor-linked shares", Daiwa Securities said.

"Even as the New York market slumped, expectations for Japanese stocks avoided crumbling today as well," the brokerage said.

Market players will be paying close attention to testimony by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell in Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest climbed 1.61 percent to 7,301 yen and Sony Group edged up 0.03 percent to 12,955 yen.

SoftBank Group dropped 1.48 percent to 8,874 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slipped 0.92 percent to 43,870 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar China Tokyo Powell New York Congress Stocks Apple Market

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

31 minutes ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

13 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

13 hours ago
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

13 hours ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

13 hours ago
 Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram ..

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

13 hours ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

13 hours ago
 PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confront ..

PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik

13 hours ago
 HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defa ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World