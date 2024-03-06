(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Tokyo's key Nikkei index ended marginally lower on Wednesday as global investors locked in profits after recent rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.02 percent, or 6.85 points, to end at 40,090.78, while the broader Topix index added 0.39 percent, or 10.74 points, to 2,730.67.

The Dollar stood at 149.

91 yen, against 149.97 Yen in New York.

US tech stocks fell overnight, with Apple shares dropping on news that iPhone sales in China were lower.

That dented Tokyo stocks at the open, with the Nikkei down 0.60 percent before recovering to end nearly flat.

The upswing was in part due to "strong performance by semiconductor-linked shares", Daiwa Securities said.