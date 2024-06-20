Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Tokyo's blue-chip shares reversed earlier losses and closed higher on Thursday, helped by bargain-hunting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.16 percent, or 62.26 points, to 38,633.02, but the broader Topix index edged down 0.11 percent, or 3.10 points, to 2,725.54.

With Wall Street closed, investors initially tracked losses in Europe, where upcoming legislative elections in France are fuelling concerns about a possible standoff with the European Union if far right or left parties -- who are leading in polls -- take control.

However, stocks staged a rebound in the afternoon thanks to buying of firms linked to semiconductors and smartphones, said IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Once the trend of bargain-hunting became solid, (the Nikkei) gradually climbed up," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The Dollar stood at 158.14 yen, against 157.90 Yen late Wednesday.

Among major shares, Tokyo Electron added 0.46 percent to 34,890 yen, Sony Group edged up 0.20 percent to 12,795 yen and energy developer Inpex added 0.76 percent to 2,315.5 yen.

Apple supplier TDK rose 1.75 percent to 9,666 and Murata Manufacturing, which supplies chips to Apple, added 1.67 percent to 3,358 but Toyota lost 0.74 percent to 3,084 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dipped 0.38 percent to 39,810 yen.