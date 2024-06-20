Tokyo's Nikkei Index Rebounds On Bargain-buying
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Tokyo's blue-chip shares reversed earlier losses and closed higher on Thursday, helped by bargain-hunting.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.16 percent, or 62.26 points, to 38,633.02, but the broader Topix index edged down 0.11 percent, or 3.10 points, to 2,725.54.
With Wall Street closed, investors initially tracked losses in Europe, where upcoming legislative elections in France are fuelling concerns about a possible standoff with the European Union if far right or left parties -- who are leading in polls -- take control.
However, stocks staged a rebound in the afternoon thanks to buying of firms linked to semiconductors and smartphones, said IwaiCosmo Securities.
"Once the trend of bargain-hunting became solid, (the Nikkei) gradually climbed up," IwaiCosmo Securities said.
The Dollar stood at 158.14 yen, against 157.90 Yen late Wednesday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
More Stories From World
-
Russia pounds Ukraine energy sites in latest 'mass' attack2 minutes ago
-
Tear gas fired as hundreds protest over Kenya tax hikes3 minutes ago
-
UK's Sunak faces call for election date betting probe3 minutes ago
-
'Generous host countries need support, resources': UN chief on World Refugee Day1 hour ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index rebounds on bargain-buying3 hours ago
-
Climate change made deadly heat 35x more likely in US, Mexico, C. America3 hours ago
-
'Nature's mirror': Climate change batters Albania's butterflies3 hours ago
-
Germany's coalition in impasse over 2025 budget3 hours ago
-
Family in dark as Yemeni-Dutch man languishes in Saudi prison4 hours ago
-
Swedish court to rule on top Syrian officer war crimes charges4 hours ago
-
Chinese sailors wield knives, axe in disputed sea clash with Philippines4 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s post-Hajj flight operation begins amid tears, contentment4 hours ago