Open Menu

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Rebounds On Bargain-buying

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei index rebounds on bargain-buying

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Tokyo's blue-chip shares reversed earlier losses and closed higher on Thursday, helped by bargain-hunting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.16 percent, or 62.26 points, to 38,633.02, but the broader Topix index edged down 0.11 percent, or 3.10 points, to 2,725.54.

With Wall Street closed, investors initially tracked losses in Europe, where upcoming legislative elections in France are fuelling concerns about a possible standoff with the European Union if far right or left parties -- who are leading in polls -- take control.

However, stocks staged a rebound in the afternoon thanks to buying of firms linked to semiconductors and smartphones, said IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Once the trend of bargain-hunting became solid, (the Nikkei) gradually climbed up," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The Dollar stood at 158.14 yen, against 157.90 Yen late Wednesday.

Related Topics

Dollar Europe France European Union Tokyo Stocks

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

4 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

4 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

4 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

4 days ago

More Stories From World