Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Tokyo's blue-chip shares reversed earlier losses and closed higher on Thursday, helped by bargain-hunting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.16 percent, or 62.26 points, to 38,633.02, but the broader Topix index edged down 0.11 percent, or 3.10 points, to 2,725.54.

With Wall Street closed, investors initially tracked losses in Europe, where upcoming legislative elections in France are fuelling concerns about a possible standoff with the European Union if far right or left parties -- who are leading in polls -- take control.

However, stocks staged a rebound in the afternoon thanks to buying of firms linked to semiconductors and smartphones, said IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Once the trend of bargain-hunting became solid, (the Nikkei) gradually climbed up," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The Dollar stood at 158.14 yen, against 157.90 Yen late Wednesday.