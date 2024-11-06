Open Menu

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Surges 3% In Afternoon Trade

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei index surges 3% in afternoon trade

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Tokyo's key Nikkei index jumped more than three percent Wednesday with exporters boosted by a weaker Yen as traders bet on victory for Donald Trump in the US presidential race.

The Nikkei 225 index gained as much as 3.06 percent, or 1,177.88 points, to 39,652.78, but then eased to around 2.20 percent higher.

The broader Topix index climbed 2.38 percent, or 63.38 points, to 2,727.64.

"As Trump's dominance was widely expected at an early stage, US interest rates and futures rose in after-hours trading, with banks, defence-related and tech stocks gaining ground in Tokyo," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The Dollar surged more than one percent to 154.

33 yen at one point as traders weighed the budgetary implications of a Trump win.

A weak yen is a plus for Japanese exporters as it boosts overseas profits.

Banks were among the big winners in Tokyo, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumping 4.68 percent to 1,669 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group adding 5.45 percent to 3,425 yen.

Analysts said investors were betting on higher US bond yields under Trump, which indicate higher interest rates.

Semiconductor-linked shares also rose, with Advantest spiking 7.24 percent to 9,543 yen and Tokyo Electron gaining 2.53 percent to 2,3510 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Trump Tokyo Stocks Race Mitsubishi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week ..

Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike

10 hours ago
 Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Fina ..

Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals

10 hours ago
 SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO

SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO

11 hours ago
 Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes

Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes

11 hours ago
Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif

Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif

11 hours ago
 England name unchanged team for Australia clash

England name unchanged team for Australia clash

11 hours ago
 FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Baloch ..

FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Balochistan

11 hours ago
 Ito's Bayern debut further delayed after foot surg ..

Ito's Bayern debut further delayed after foot surgery

11 hours ago
 Missing girl reunited with family

Missing girl reunited with family

11 hours ago
 Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 ..

Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 arrested

11 hours ago

More Stories From World