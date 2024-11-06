Tokyo's Nikkei Index Surges 3% In Afternoon Trade
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Tokyo's key Nikkei index jumped more than three percent Wednesday with exporters boosted by a weaker Yen as traders bet on victory for Donald Trump in the US presidential race.
The Nikkei 225 index gained as much as 3.06 percent, or 1,177.88 points, to 39,652.78, but then eased to around 2.20 percent higher.
The broader Topix index climbed 2.38 percent, or 63.38 points, to 2,727.64.
"As Trump's dominance was widely expected at an early stage, US interest rates and futures rose in after-hours trading, with banks, defence-related and tech stocks gaining ground in Tokyo," IwaiCosmo Securities said.
The Dollar surged more than one percent to 154.
33 yen at one point as traders weighed the budgetary implications of a Trump win.
A weak yen is a plus for Japanese exporters as it boosts overseas profits.
Banks were among the big winners in Tokyo, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumping 4.68 percent to 1,669 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group adding 5.45 percent to 3,425 yen.
Analysts said investors were betting on higher US bond yields under Trump, which indicate higher interest rates.
Semiconductor-linked shares also rose, with Advantest spiking 7.24 percent to 9,543 yen and Tokyo Electron gaining 2.53 percent to 2,3510 yen.
