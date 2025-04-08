Tokyo's Nikkei Index Up 5.8% As US Tariffs Fuel Volatility
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 08:10 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Tokyo's Nikkei index jumped nearly six percent in early trade on Tuesday after plunging an eye-watering 7.8 percent the previous day, as US tariffs fuel market volatility.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 5.81 percent, or 1,809.92 points, to 32,946.50 yen, while the broader Topix index gained 6.20 percent, or 141.82 points, to 2,430.48 yen.
Seoul's Kospi index was also up nearly two percent.
On Monday stock markets and oil prices collapsed further, as trading floors across the world endured waves of selling after last week's sharp losses.
But meanwhile "Nvidia's stabilisation and the 2.7% rise in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) are expected to trigger buybacks in Japan's high-priced, semiconductor-heavy stocks", brokerage house Monex said in a note.
"With the yen's continued weakness providing additional tailwinds, domestic markets are projected to open higher today," it said.
One Dollar bought 147.56 Yen in morning trade, compared to 147.83 yen overnight.
