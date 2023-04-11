(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Japan's position on the "illegal occupation" of the Kuril Islands by Russia is unacceptable as the islands are an integral part of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the month, the Japanese government issued the 2023 Blue Book on Diplomacy, covering the period from January 1 to December 31, 2022, and again used the wording that the Kuril Islands are "an integral part of Japan" and "illegally occupied by Russia.

"We see them (such statements) regularly. We do not accept such formulations of the question nor any similar wordings. The Kuril Islands are an integral part of Russia," Peskov said.