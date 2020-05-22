UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Position On South Kuril Islands Remains Unchanged Regardless Of Bluebook Wording

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 09:37 PM

The Japanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday that Tokyo's position on the Kuril Islands dispute with Russia has never shifted, despite changes in the wording in the internal foreign policy documents

Earlier this week, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi presented the 2020 edition of the Diplomatic Bluebook, bringing back to the surface the sovereignty claims over the South Kuril Islands, to which Japan refers as the Northern Territories. The reference that "four Northern Islands belong to Japan" was withdrawn once in 2019 while Moscow and Tokyo were attempting to negotiate a mutually acceptable solution to the territorial deadlock.

"The Japanese Foreign Ministry's Bluebook is compiled to describe our country's diplomatic activities for the current year, taking into account the current international situation. In any case, the Northern Territories are islands that are under our country's sovereignty," the ministry told Sputnik when asked the reason for the change in terminology in the annual foreign policy report.

The Japanese government's position on the islands and a peace treaty with Russia has not changed, the foreign ministry added.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has previously commented that Tokyo's return to its old terminology directly contradicted the top-level priority of creating a favorable environment in bilateral relations. Zakharova stressed that Russia's sovereignty over the entire ridge of the Kuril Islands is unquestionable, as per international legal documents, including the UN Charter.

The dispute over a group of four Kuril islands Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai has been souring Moscow-Tokyo relations for decades and serves as the main obstacle to signing a permanent World War II peace treaty. Russia insists that its sovereignty over the Kurils, which legally became a part of the Soviet Union following World War II, is indisputable.

