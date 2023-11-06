Tola powers to New York Marathon win, Obiri pips Gidey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola produced a devastating performance to win the New York Marathon in a new course record on Sunday, while Kenya's Hellen Obiri pipped Letsenbet Gidey to claim the women's race.

Tola, the 2022 World Championships marathon gold medallist, powered home to take the tape in a time of 2hr 4min 58sec, shattering the old course record of 2:05:06 set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011.

Kenya's Albert Korir was second in 2:06:57 while Ethiopia's Shura Kitata was third in 2:07:11.

In perfect conditions, Tola bided his time before taking control of the race at around the 18.6-mile (30-kilometer) mark.

The 32-year-old then turned on a decisive burst of speed over the last six miles to claim his first victory on the World Marathon Majors circuit.

His previous best performances were third place finishes at Tokyo in 2022 and London earlier this year.

The win marked a stunning return to form for Tola, who lost his World Championship marathon crown in Budapest in August after failing to finish the course.

"I'm very happy -- this is the first time I've won a major marathon which is very important to me, and also a course record," Tola told ESPN after the race.

- Obiri takes patient path -

While Tola conjured a record-breaking run to claim the men's crown, the anticipated fast race in the women's event failed to materialise.

A stacked field which included Boston Marathon champion Obiri, Gidey and Brigid Kosgei, the third fastest woman in history, was widely expected to set a potentially record-breaking pace.

However the race became a slow tactical battle, with a group of around 11 runners bunched together up to the 20-mile mark.

The pack eventually thinned out in the final stages with Obiri, Gidey and defending champion Sharon Lokedi the front-runners through 25 miles.

Obiri and Gidey then dropped Lokedi for a thrilling duel over the final 500 metres, with Obiri holding off 10,000m world record holder Gidey to take the line in 2:27:23.

Gidey finished just behind in 2:27:29, with Kenya's Lokedi third in 2:27:33.

Obiri said she had taken a patient approach to her victory.

"I was a bit worried because the other ladies were so strong. But a marathon is about patience," she told ESPN.

"So I said, 'Okay, let's be patient until we get to Central Park' and then see what will happen at the end."