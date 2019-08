The death toll from an attack Monday on a military base in northern Burkina Faso has risen to 24, the military said, in the bloodiest assault in the army's history

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The death toll from an attack Monday on a military base in northern Burkina Faso has risen to 24, the military said, in the bloodiest assault in the army 's history.

Seven people are wounded and five are missing, armed forces headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday. The previous toll from the attack, at Koutougou in Soum province, had been given late Monday as "more than a dozen."