Toll From French Tram Crash Rises To 68 Injured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The toll from a collision of two trams in Strasbourg has risen to 68 injured in a rare accident that sowed panic near the eastern French city's main train station, authorities said Sunday.
On Saturday afternoon, a stationary tram at the underground stop at Strasbourg's main railway station was violently hit by another tram, which began to move backwards for unknown reasons.
The moving tram, which had stopped due to a traffic jam, reversed and rolled down a slope leading to the station.
Both trams carried dozens of passengers.
As a result of the collision, 68 people were injured, according to the prefecture, which released an updated toll Sunday.
Around a hundred people escaped unharmed.
The collision occurred near Strasbourg's main train station, one of the busiest in France outside of Paris.
Video footage posted online showed chaotic scenes with the two trams significantly damaged, an alarm going off and people screaming.
"The tram set off again at full speed towards the station," said Romaric Koumba, one of the passengers.
"As we were setting off again towards the station, we realised that there was already another tram that had returned to the station. This tram was at a standstill, thank God," said Romaric Koumba, one of the passengers.
"When the tram collided with the other one, the doors flew off," he added.
Another witness, Johan Kirschenbaum, said the moving train apparently had a problem with the brakes.
"We heard a big impact, a big bang," he said.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..
Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme
Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..
High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival
Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..
Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16
Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 3rd update4 minutes ago
-
Toll from French tram crash rises to 68 injured5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update35 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka credits 'mental toughness' for surviving early Open wobble45 minutes ago
-
Aggressive Sabalenka storms on as rain mars Australian Open1 hour ago
-
Aggressive Sabalenka storms on as rain mars Australian Open2 hours ago
-
India's cricket board elects Devajit Saikia to top job2 hours ago
-
Sabalenka sees off Stephens to start Australian Open hat-trick bid2 hours ago
-
Indian Hindu pilgrims take the plunge ahead of largest gathering3 hours ago
-
Toulouse, 11-try Bordeaux-Begles into Champions Cup last 163 hours ago
-
Najmul to lead Bangladesh in Champions Trophy3 hours ago
-
Czech restaurant fire kills six people3 hours ago