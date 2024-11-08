Toll From Mozambique Election Protests Up To At Least 30
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 10:40 PM
Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Mozambique's opposition on Friday promised fresh protests, as rights groups said at least 30 people had been killed in three weeks of demonstrations over contested election results.
The southern African nation has been rocked by violence since the Frelimo party was announced winner of the October 9 elections with more than 70 percent of votes. The party has been in power for almost 50 years.
Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who won 20 percent of the vote according to the election authority, claims the vote was rigged. In social media posts, he has called his supporters onto the streets in protest.
In the biggest demonstration yet, thousands of opposition supporters marched through Maputo on Thursday.
Security forces fired teargas and deployed dogs to disperse the crowds, as some protesters threw rocks and set up barricades using burning tyres and bins.
The city's largest hospital, Maputo Central Hospital, registered three deaths from Thursday's violence, spokesperson Dino Lopes told reporters.
It also treated 66 people for injuries, Lopes said Friday, adding that four of them were in a serious condition. The police did not immediately confirm this toll.
Burnt vehicles littered the streets on Friday and stone barricades were still in place in some areas, but markets and stores had reopened.
- Rising toll -
Human Rights Watch did not have a toll for Thursday's protests but said it had counted at least 30 dead between October 19 and November 6 across the country.
This includes two opposition figures shot dead on October 19.
Mozambique's Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (CDD) said at least 34 were killed, according to its tally.
"What began as a call for electoral justice has transformed into a brutal display of state repression, with the number of confirmed deaths now at 34," it said in a post on X.
A police officer has also been killed, Defence Minister Cristovao Chume told reporters Tuesday, warning that the army could intervene "to protect the interests of the state".
It appeared the protesters intended to "change the democratically established power", he said.
President Filipe Nyusi is expected to step down at the end of a two-term limit in January and hand over to the party's Daniel Chapo.
The Constitutional Council, which has to confirm the election results around two weeks before then, has asked for clarification about a possible discrepancy in voter numbers.
Election observers, including from the European Union, have noted irregularities in the poll.
