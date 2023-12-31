Toll from strikes on Belgorod, Russia, up to 18: ministry

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The death toll from the missile strikes on the Russian city of Belgorod has risen to 18, the emergency situations ministry said Saturday.

This makes Saturday's attack one of the deadliest on Russian soil since Moscow launched attack against Ukraine in February 2022.

"In Belgorod, the number of deaths is up to 18 people," said a ministry statement posted to Telegram, adding that 111 people had been wounded.

The ministry statement came as the United Nations Security Council prepared to begin an emergency meeting on the strikes, called by Russia.