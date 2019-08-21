UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Toll From Tanzania Truck Blast Reaches 100

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:49 PM

Toll from Tanzania truck blast reaches 100

The death toll from a fuel truck explosion in Tanzania on August 10 hit 100 on Wednesday after several victims perished from severe burn

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The death toll from a fuel truck explosion in Tanzania on August 10 hit 100 on Wednesday after several victims perished from severe burns.

Aminiel Aligaesha, a spokesman for the National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, told reporters "two people died on Tuesday during the day, and another on Tuesday night", bringing the total number of dead to 100.

Officials had put the tally at 95 on Sunday, and another two people were announced dead on Monday.

At least 30 of the victims died in the days after the accident, in which a fireball engulfed a crowd thronging to collect petrol from an overturned tanker near Morogoro, 200 kilometres (125 miles) west of Dar es Salaam.

Officials said the explosion was triggered when a man tried to take the truck's battery, creating sparks that ignited the fuel.

A doctor at the hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that most of those who survived the initial blast had suffered burns on over 80 percent of their body.

"We are doing our best, but most of them are in critical condition," said the doctor.

Many of the victims are motorbike taxi drivers who rushed to the scene to try to siphon off leaking petrol.

It was the latest in a string of such disasters in Africa and at least the third this year.

Last month, 45 people were killed and more than 100 injured in central Nigeria when a petrol tanker crashed and then exploded as people tried to take the fuel.

In May, a similar incident in Niger killed nearly 80 people.

In the worst tragedy, 292 people lost their lives in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in July 2010, while in September 2015 at least 203 people died the South Sudan town of Maridi.

Related Topics

Africa Accident Injured Dead Petrol Doctor Died Man Maridi Morogoro Dar Es Salaam Tanzania Sudan Congo Niger Nigeria Turkish Lira May July August September Sunday 2015 From Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi road deaths drop by 87%

20 minutes ago

Mike Hesson disinterested to take role of national ..

32 minutes ago

APG adopts Pakistan's 3rd Mutual Evaluation Report ..

32 minutes ago

European equities rally despite Italy woes

32 minutes ago

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

56 minutes ago

Nominations open for The Banker Middle East Indust ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.