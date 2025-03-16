Open Menu

Toll From UXO Blast In Syria City Rises To 10: State Media

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Toll from UXO blast in Syria city rises to 10: state media

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A blast in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia killed at least 10 people on Saturday, state media reported, adding that it was triggered by a scrap dealer mishandling unexploded ordnance.

SANA news agency earlier reported that "the death toll from the explosion at a hardware store" in Latakia's southern neighbourhood of Al-Rimal had been eight.

The news agency said three children and a woman were among the victims of the blast at the store inside a four-storey building.

"Fourteen civilians were also injured, including four children," SANA said.

It said the detonation occurred when the scrap dealer mishandled an unexploded munition in an attempt to recover the metal.

SANA said late Saturday search and rescue operations were ongoing "to extract those trapped under the rubble of the destroyed residential building".

Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also called the explosion an "accident" resulting from a resident's attempt to dismantle unexploded ordnance.

One Latakia resident, Ward Jammoul, 32, told AFP she heard a "loud blast", adding that she "headed to the site and found a completely destroyed building".

She said civil defence personnel and ambulances were at the scene, along with "a large number of people who had gathered to look for those trapped under the rubble".

An image carried by the news agency showed a large plume of smoke over a populated neighbourhood.

A report by non-governmental organisation Humanity and Inclusion had warned last month of the dangers posed by unexploded munitions left over from Syria's civil war that erupted in 2011.

It said experts estimated that between 100,000 and 300,000 of the roughly one million munitions used during the war had never detonated.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

36 minutes ago
 vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..

6 hours ago
 Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

7 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..

8 hours ago
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ..

Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, e ..

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..

13 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

14 hours ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

14 hours ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

14 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

14 hours ago

More Stories From World