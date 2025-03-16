Toll From UXO Blast In Syria City Rises To 10: State Media
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A blast in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia killed at least 10 people on Saturday, state media reported, adding that it was triggered by a scrap dealer mishandling unexploded ordnance.
SANA news agency earlier reported that "the death toll from the explosion at a hardware store" in Latakia's southern neighbourhood of Al-Rimal had been eight.
The news agency said three children and a woman were among the victims of the blast at the store inside a four-storey building.
"Fourteen civilians were also injured, including four children," SANA said.
It said the detonation occurred when the scrap dealer mishandled an unexploded munition in an attempt to recover the metal.
SANA said late Saturday search and rescue operations were ongoing "to extract those trapped under the rubble of the destroyed residential building".
Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also called the explosion an "accident" resulting from a resident's attempt to dismantle unexploded ordnance.
One Latakia resident, Ward Jammoul, 32, told AFP she heard a "loud blast", adding that she "headed to the site and found a completely destroyed building".
She said civil defence personnel and ambulances were at the scene, along with "a large number of people who had gathered to look for those trapped under the rubble".
An image carried by the news agency showed a large plume of smoke over a populated neighbourhood.
A report by non-governmental organisation Humanity and Inclusion had warned last month of the dangers posed by unexploded munitions left over from Syria's civil war that erupted in 2011.
It said experts estimated that between 100,000 and 300,000 of the roughly one million munitions used during the war had never detonated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..
Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
More Stories From World
-
Massive anti-graft rally engulfs Serbia's capital6 minutes ago
-
Rune shocks Medvedev to reach Indian Wells ATP final6 minutes ago
-
Putin will have to 'come to table,' UK PM says hosting coalition call6 minutes ago
-
Trump targets Venezuela gang with wartime aliens law6 minutes ago
-
Toll from UXO blast in Syria city rises to 10: state media6 minutes ago
-
Trump freezes US-funded media outlets including Voice of America16 minutes ago
-
Deadly Israeli strikes mar fragile Gaza truce16 minutes ago
-
Oil spill in Ecuador river brings emergency declaration16 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Players Championship scores16 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results16 minutes ago
-
Trump targets Venezuela gang with wartime aliens law26 minutes ago
-
Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine26 minutes ago