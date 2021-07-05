UrduPoint.com
Toll Hits 27 As Work Resumes At Collapsed Florida Apartment

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:45 PM

Toll hits 27 as work resumes at collapsed Florida apartment

Surfside, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll climbed to 27 Monday in the collapse of a Florida condo tower, where search work resumed after the dangerously unstable remaining portion of the building was brought down with explosives ahead of a coming tropical storm, officials said.

Some 118 people remained missing after the 12-story Champlain Towers South crumbled over a week ago in Surfside, but an Israeli search official put the chances of finding survivors at "close to zero."Still, crews "were in full search and rescue mode" by early Monday, hours after the remaining section of building was toppled in a haze of smoke and dust, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a briefing.

She said the demolition had gone according to plan and that searchers had found three more victims in the rubble after work resumed.

