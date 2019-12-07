UrduPoint.com
Toll In Baghdad Attack Rises To 17 Protesters Dead: Medics

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 04:12 PM

The death toll in an overnight attack on a protest camp in the Iraqi capital has risen to 17 demonstrators, medics told AFP on Saturday

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The death toll in an overnight attack on a protest camp in the Iraqi capital has risen to 17 demonstrators, medics told AFP on Saturday.

Five wounded protesters succumbed to their injuries in Baghdad hospitals overnight, they said.

Late Friday, armed men in pick-up trucks attacked a large building where protesters had been camped out for weeks near the capital's Al-Sinek bridge.

