Toll In Hague Building Collapse Climbs To Six
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 02:00 AM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The death toll from an explosion and fire that destroyed an apartment block in The Hague climbed to six on Monday, officials said, revealing that a teenage girl was among the victims.
Rescue workers pulled a sixth body from the rubble in the Dutch city in the early hours of Monday.
The sixth body was "recovered from the cellar of the collapsed building", the fire service said.
Police identified four of the dead as two men aged 45 and 31, a 41-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old girl.
The fifth and sixth victims were two men, aged 44 and 63, police added late Monday night. Four other people are in hospital, two in a serious condition.
The fire was so intense that identification has only been possible via DNA tests, complicating the process.
The fire service said it had completed the search for bodies.
"The emergency services did not find any more victims during the search in the collapsed apartment building," firefighters said in a statement.
"Dogs... were also deployed during the search in the unsafe part of the building. They also did not find anything. It was then decided to end the search."
Police are still uncertain as to what caused the explosion but the head of the public prosecutors' office told reporters on Sunday there were unspecified indications it was a criminal act.
Investigators want to speak to the driver of a car seen speeding away from the scene at 6:15 am on Saturday.
A detailed hunt for clues to the cause of the explosion could only begin once the search for victims was complete, authorities had said.
There was no evidence that the building housed a drugs lab, which has been the cause of previous explosions in the country, police said.
Recent Stories
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
More Stories From World
-
Ghana opposition leader Mahama wins election: results2 hours ago
-
Nearly 200 dead in Haiti massacre as voodoo community reportedly targeted2 hours ago
-
India envoy in Bangladesh to smooth months of tensions7 hours ago
-
Two dead, three missing in Italy fuel depot fire: official8 hours ago
-
Evacuations underway as Philippine volcano erupts8 hours ago
-
CTD arrests five involved in supplying arms to Katcha bandits8 hours ago
-
EU urges 'orderly, peaceful and inclusive transition' in Syria8 hours ago
-
Kremlin refuses to confirm if Assad in Russia10 hours ago
-
Maharaj bowls South Africa to 109-run win, sweep of Sri Lanka11 hours ago
-
Evacuations underway as Philippine volcano erupts11 hours ago
-
China calls for political solution to restore stability in Syria11 hours ago
-
Griezmann seals superb Atletico comeback in Sevilla thriller11 hours ago