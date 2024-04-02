Open Menu

Toll In Istanbul Apartment Block Blaze Mounts To 29 Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Toll in Istanbul apartment block blaze mounts to 29 dead

A fire killed at least 29 people in a 16-storey residential building in Istanbul on Tuesday, the governor of Turkey's economic capital said, updating an earlier toll of 15 dead and eight hurt

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A fire killed at least 29 people in a 16-storey residential building in Istanbul on Tuesday, the governor of Turkey's economic capital said, updating an earlier toll of 15 dead and eight hurt.

"The number of people who lost their lives in the fire... in Gayrettepe of Besiktas district has increased to 29," governor Davut Gul's office said in a statement, referring to the Istanbul neighbourhood.

"One person hurt in the fire was still being treated in hospital," it added.

The fire began at 12:47 (0947 GMT), the office said, and was only brought under control by firefighters hours later.

Television images showed flames and a column of thick smoke rushing from upper-storey windows.

The number of people reported killed and hurt rose throughout the afternoon in a string of statements from the governor's office, as more victims succumbed to their injuries.

The blaze had broken out during construction work in the first and second floors below ground, which housed a nightclub, Gul told reporters.

"An investigation has been opened into the fire in Gayrettepe," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X.

Five people have been arrested at the scene in connection with the blaze, news channel NTV reported.

Istanbul's newly re-elected mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who rushed to the scene, said "the fire is under control. Let's hope there are no further victims", offering his "condolences" to the relatives of the dead and injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Governor Interior Minister Turkey Istanbul TV From

Recent Stories

DR Congo names Judith Suminwa Tuluka as first woma ..

DR Congo names Judith Suminwa Tuluka as first woman PM

5 minutes ago
 Famous singer Shaukat Ali death anniversary Shauka ..

Famous singer Shaukat Ali death anniversary Shaukat Ali observed

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates newly elected senators

5 minutes ago
 IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges fo ..

IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice

45 minutes ago
 Court acquits PTI founder, Asad Umar in protest ca ..

Court acquits PTI founder, Asad Umar in protest case

5 minutes ago
 12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring ..

12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring three

47 minutes ago
Ukrainian war damage claims system launches

Ukrainian war damage claims system launches

58 minutes ago
 Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spendi ..

Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spending cuts

48 minutes ago
 PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonate ..

PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages

48 minutes ago
 Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister

Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister

48 minutes ago
 Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter

Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter

48 minutes ago
 Traders express concern over rising trend of petro ..

Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World