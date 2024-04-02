Toll In Istanbul Apartment Block Blaze Mounts To 29 Dead
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 09:00 PM
A fire killed at least 29 people in a 16-storey residential building in Istanbul on Tuesday, the governor of Turkey's economic capital said, updating an earlier toll of 15 dead and eight hurt
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A fire killed at least 29 people in a 16-storey residential building in Istanbul on Tuesday, the governor of Turkey's economic capital said, updating an earlier toll of 15 dead and eight hurt.
"The number of people who lost their lives in the fire... in Gayrettepe of Besiktas district has increased to 29," governor Davut Gul's office said in a statement, referring to the Istanbul neighbourhood.
"One person hurt in the fire was still being treated in hospital," it added.
The fire began at 12:47 (0947 GMT), the office said, and was only brought under control by firefighters hours later.
Television images showed flames and a column of thick smoke rushing from upper-storey windows.
The number of people reported killed and hurt rose throughout the afternoon in a string of statements from the governor's office, as more victims succumbed to their injuries.
The blaze had broken out during construction work in the first and second floors below ground, which housed a nightclub, Gul told reporters.
"An investigation has been opened into the fire in Gayrettepe," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X.
Five people have been arrested at the scene in connection with the blaze, news channel NTV reported.
Istanbul's newly re-elected mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who rushed to the scene, said "the fire is under control. Let's hope there are no further victims", offering his "condolences" to the relatives of the dead and injured.
Recent Stories
DR Congo names Judith Suminwa Tuluka as first woman PM
Famous singer Shaukat Ali death anniversary Shaukat Ali observed
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates newly elected senators
IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice
Court acquits PTI founder, Asad Umar in protest case
12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring three
Ukrainian war damage claims system launches
Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spending cuts
PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages
Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter
Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices
More Stories From World
-
DR Congo names Judith Suminwa Tuluka as first woman PM5 minutes ago
-
12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring three47 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian war damage claims system launches58 minutes ago
-
53,000 people flee Port-au-Prince in three weeks of gang violence: UN47 minutes ago
-
Egyptian President Sisi sworn in for third term58 minutes ago
-
Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Exxon Mobil Corporation2 hours ago
-
Russia reports drone attacks over 1,000 km from Ukraine2 hours ago
-
53,000 people flee Port-au-Prince in three weeks of gang violence: UN2 hours ago
-
Senegal's youngest president Faye is sworn in3 hours ago
-
Egyptian President Sisi sworn in for third term3 hours ago
-
Japan announces $3.9bn subsidies to chip joint venture Rapidus3 hours ago